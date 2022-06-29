Loudoun School Board Advances Plans for $1K Employee Bonuses

The Loudoun County School Board and budget staff are hoping to give out $1,000 bonuses to all employees who didn’t previously receive bonuses thanks to a new tranche of state funding, even though the state money isn’t enough to cover the strings attached to it.

With the state finally passing a budget months after the regular General Assembly session adjourned, the school division expects to receive $15.1 million more than it budgeted for. However, the budget also came with new requirements for the school district—for example, $1.6 million to support a new mandate to provide one reading specialist per 550 students in kindergarten through third-grade, just over 40 new reading specialists, which school budget staff estimates will cost $6.9 million.

Similarly, the state budget calls for $1,000 bonuses—or however much is best to maximize the use of funds, at the school division’s discretion—and includes $8.1 million for that. However, school budget staff estimates giving out $1,000 bonuses will cost $11.1 million.

In all, the new state funding falls roughly $3 million short of what the school division will use it for, according to the budget staff. But they say the school district can cover that difference so long as the county board, which controls the school district’s spending authority, simply authorizes the additional $15.1 million in state funding.

“While we’ve provided targeted bonuses to small groups of employees in specific roles over the past two years, we were not able to do what pretty much every other nearby school district did in providing a bonus to all school district employees,” said School Board Vice Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) at their meeting Tuesday, June 28. “…It is past time to do so.”

But the Board of Supervisors has another option, which it has exercised in the past—recognize the new state funding for schools, but reduce the county’s contribution by up to the same amount, effectively keeping the school district’s budget the same but reducing the county budget by $15.1 million.

School Board members and Superintendent Scott Ziegler expressed confidence that the Board of Supervisors would simply pass along the new state money.

“We have stated our case, we have indicated that it is no change to the county’s contribution, and this is simply pass-through from the state which is earmarked for education,” said School Board Chairman Jeff Morse (Dulles).

Even if the Board of Supervisors simply passes on the state money, Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby said, there is still some uncertainty on the exact bonus amount as staff members work to hash out the details. Worst case scenario—with only the $8.1 million the state provided for bonuses—would be $500 bonuses, she said. If the Board does not pass along any additional funding the School Board will be back at work on the budget chopping off an $18 million funding shortfall.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the new state funding on July 19.