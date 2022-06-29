Non-English-Speakers May Face Restrictions During Loudoun Board Meetings
By Olivia Ausnehmer
County supervisors are considering changes on the rules for non-English speakers giving input during their meetings, stirring alarm from New Virginia Majority.
The current rules allow most speakers two and a half minutes to share their thoughts during Board of Supervisor meetings, and non-native English speakers a total of five minutes, allowing time for interpreters to translate their speech.
Non-English speakers were rare in the boardroom until organizing efforts by New Virginia Majority. Now, Spanish-speaking Loudouners are a regular part of public input sessions, often with interpretation provided by New Virginia Majority organizers.
Supervisors are considering limiting their speaking time to two and a half minutes, the same amount of time as English speakers. Supervisors had been scheduled to vote on the policy change July 5, but put it off until Sept. 20
Some told the Board of Supervisors they find the consideration of shortening the time limit for non-English speakers unfair and unjust for those who can only speak other languages.
“Currently, non-English speakers give their testimony in their own language, followed by English interpretation. The proposed amendment would have non-English speakers choose whether to either give testimony in their language and provide a written transcript for the board, or allocate their full time to an interpreter to make their comments in English. Let me be frank, the changes proposed in this item would limit the public participation of speakers of other languages,” said New Virginia Majority organizer Sofia Saiyed.
“I’m not sure it’s fair to give some people twice as long as other people when it comes to providing their message,” said Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg). “Out of fairness to everyone, I think everyone should have the same amount of time to speak.”
Delaying the vote until after the board’s summer recess will allow county staff members to reach out to community members and stakeholders for their ideas on the best ways non-English speakers can participate in board meetings and to research what other jurisdictions in the region do with regard to non-English speakers.
“It has nothing to do with wanting people to not speak in their language, that’s not the issue. The issue is giving one person double the time to give us the same message, and how do we do that differently so everyone feels like they are being treated fairly,” said County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).
Olivia Ausnehmer is a rising junior at Penn State interning at Loudoun Now.
7 thoughts on “Non-English-Speakers May Face Restrictions During Loudoun Board Meetings”
The small Democrat mind can’t get beyond the idea of “equity.” Meaning, they can’t see beyond the warped idea of equal results for everyone, even when equity is grossly unfair or just wrong. So, when Democrats encounter a scenario like this, their tiny little minds spin in circles. The speakers aren’t getting any more time than anyone else when half their time is gibberish to the listener.
The fact that they need to “debate” this policy is stupid, and par for the BoS course.
Here’s an idea… learn English like most other immigrants had to do. It did not mean they did not speak another language in the home… but when they went out and conducted their every day business, they did it in English. My parents did it. Friends did it. It also means that maybe I learn a couple of phrases to help or honor my friends.
And remember… it was by one vote that the US stayed with English when they founded the country. The language that lost by one vote? German.
I have an idea. Why not give each speaker five minutes! I don’t think that’s an excessive amount of time. In a related matter, I love Chair Randall. I think she’s the cat’s meow. But I do have a pet peeve. Too often she mangles the names of public speakers when introducing them. With so many staffers at her disposal, there must be someone who can advise her regarding everyone’s correct pronunciation. Happy July Fourth Loudoun!
Simple solution. Non English speaking individuals should provide their remarks to the interpreter ahead of time in writing.
I’m surprised the “double-time rule” was ever implemented to begin with, as it’s much harder to remove a privilege than to add a new one. The Board has two fair choices, they can either give everybody five minutes, or can limit everybody to 2.5 minutes. Time is perhaps the most valuable commodity that elected officials can dole out to their constituents. And the fact is that as it stands now, a select few are getting twice the time as everybody else.
If a non-English speakers wants to express the same approximate number of words as an English speaker, all they’d have to do is write out their comment and give it to their translator to read straight through.
I think it is a well written article by Ms. Ausnehmer. One issue I wish she would have mentioned was how this became an issue. One is left to wonder if it was a complaint from another resident or an issue for the supervisors of the meetings running too long.
I hope Ms. Ausnehmer has a long and successful career upon her completion at Penn State.
I’ve worked in two-language (or even three language) meetings for 2 decades. You need to give time for the interpretation. Even when you think you know what they are saying, often times there are nuances that only a native speaker and the interpreter can provide. And yes, it often takes twice as long, so doubling the allotted is merited. Happy National Hot Dog Month Loudoun!