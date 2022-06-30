Ashburn Man Dies in Evergreen Mills Road Crash

A 72-year-old Ashburn man involved in a crash on Evergreen Mills Road on Sunday evening has died from his injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the crash at 6 p.m. June 26. Investigators determined that the driver of a 1999 Honda CRV pulled out in front of a vehicle while making a left turn from Shreve Mill Road to go south on Evergreen Mills Road.

The driver of the Honda, Anwar Krajah, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.