Dulles Toll Road Rate Increase Hearings Set

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is seeking to increase toll rates and add a new fee for pay-by-plate on the Dulles Toll Road, and has set two public hearings.

Starting Jan. 1, the airports authority plans to hike tolls for cars at the main line plaza near Tyson’s Corner from $3.25 to $4, and on ramps from $1.50 to $2. The new fee for drivers without an E-ZPass charged by plate number is proposed to be up to double the base toll.

The airports authority also plans to increase tolls on vehicles with three-axles or more, which pay higher rates depending on the number of axles.

The airports authority plans one in-person public hearing and one virtual public hearing. The virtual public hearing is scheduled Tuesday, June 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. To join, click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86551161067?pwd=SDZXZHFZT1BMSmVTSHVJYTkrZk9hdz09 and enter passcode 174277, or call 1-301-715-8592. The Webinar ID is 865 5116 1067 and the passcode is 174277.

The in-person public hearing will be Monday, July 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott, 45020 Aviation Drive.

More information, links to the hearings and instructions to submit public comments are online at dullestollroad.com/toll-setting-process.