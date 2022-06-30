Letter: Lissa Savaglio, Loudoun County Democratic Committee

Editor: Scott Pio, Chairman of the Loudoun County Republican Committee, is either ignorant about how state and local government work, or just a liar. Either way, based on his recent letter to the editor, he’s willfully misleading the public.

For several months and on various platforms, Chairman Pio has launched an ongoing attack on the Board of Supervisors Chair-at-Large Phyllis Randall. His issue? He falsely asserts she closed the Loudoun County Public Schools and local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The problem? That’s simply not true.

Let’s review the facts:

Fact: Virginia Code Section 22.1-79 gives local school boards complete operational control and power over local school districts. Not only did Chair Randall not close the schools, by Virginia law, she literally does not have the power to do so.

Fact: The decision to close LCPS was made by former Superintendent Eric Williams, presumably with the consent of his nine employers, the Loudoun School Board.

Fact: Two School Board members–John Beaty, Catoctin District and Jeff Morse, Dulles District–did not publicly oppose Dr. William’s decision, and in fact expressed support.

Fact: In October of 2020, Chair Randall wrote to her School Board colleagues urging them to open schools as soon as possible as long as all CDC and VDH guidelines were strictly followed. Her primary concerns were the mental health toll school closures could have on some students and the safety of students who were previously identified as facing a possible safety threat at home.

Fact: Chair Randall arranged a call with Virginia’s former Secretary of Education Atif Qarni and a group of Loudoun County parents so the parents could express their concerns about the school closings directly to the Secretary.

Fact: Chair Randall spoke several times from the dais regarding the negative mental health impacts school closures could have on students.

Fact: Neither a Chair-at-Large nor the Board of Supervisors has the authority to close businesses and cannot call for a State of Emergency. That power lies solely with the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Fact: Starting in March and April of 2020, former Governor Ralph Northam issued a series of statewide Executive Orders. Order numbers 53 and 55 called for all “non-essential businesses” to remain closed.

This is not the first time Chairman Pio has demonstrated his apparent ignorance about important Loudoun County issues. However, going forward, if he chooses to remain ignorant of the facts and continues to broadcast his ignorance on social media and other platforms, that is his choice and his shame. If he is allowed by his Party to continue the baseless, provable lies and attacks on Chair Randall, that is the shame of the Loudoun County Republican Committee who voted for him to lead them through 2024.

Again, there are only two possible choices here: Chairman Pio is either willfully ignorant or just a liar. This is the person the Republican Party in Loudoun has chosen to lead them.

Lissa Savaglio, Chairperson

Loudoun County Democratic Committee