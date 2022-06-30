Man Charged with Killing Wife with Hammer Heads Toward Trial

Nine months after Peter J. Lollobrigido allegedly beat his wife to death with a hammer, a Loudoun judge on Wednesday sent criminal charges against him to a grand jury for indictment.

At the time of the fatal assault, Lollobrigido was out on bond and living with his mother following a July 2021 domestic assault that left his wife, 44-year-old Regina Redman-Lollobrigido, severely bruised.

The Sterling man faced two preliminary hearings in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court before Judge Avelina S. Jacob on Wednesday.

In the July assault, Jacob certified two charges of abduction to the grand jury, but found there was insufficient evidence to support a third charge of strangulation.

In the following fatal September assault, Jacob certified charges of murder, and aggravated malicious wounding to the grand jury. A third charge of violating a protective order was not prosecuted.

Lollobrigido is expected to appear in Circuit Court on July 12, one day after the next grand jury session, for scheduling of his trials.

During the June 29 court hearings, Sheriff’s Office investigators, medical personnel, and Regina Redman-Lollobrigido’s brother were called to testify.

According to the testimony, the July 2021 domestic abuse occurred over several days and left her with bruises all over her body.

Following his arrest in that case, Lollobrigido was released on a personal recognizance bond, ordered to have no contact with his wife, and required to wear a GPS monitor.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19, a Sheriff’s Office sergeant and four deputies responded to the Stone Springs Apartments in Sterling for a report of a shooting. Lollobrigido, with blood on his hands and clothes, met them at the door and was arrested. Regina Redman-Lollobrigido was found severely beaten and unconscious in a hallway. A bloody hammer was found next to her on the floor.

She was transported to Reston Hospital Center, where seven days later she was declared dead and removed from a ventilator.

According to investigators’ testimony, Lollobrigido was upset that a man was living in the apartment. He said he took an Uber ride from his mother’s house to the apartment, to which he had a key. He found his wife under the covers in bed when the attack began. The hammer was taken from a toolbox in the apartment. It was Lollobrigido who called 911 to report the incident.

“He indicated that he knew that he was going to go to jail for the rest of his life when he went there,” said Det. Larry Robert Reed, who interviewed Lollobrigido following his arrest. Sterling Candlelight Vigil Remembers Domestic Violence Victim