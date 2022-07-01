Ballpark Loudoun Officially Opens

Loudoun’s newest sports attraction has formally cut the ribbon and opened the doors, after years of effort to bring a baseball training facility to Ashburn.

The Ballpark Loudoun, which arrived with state-of-the art indoor baseball training and facilities on Friday, is the result of efforts reaching back before the 2008 financial crisis, said President and CEO Chris Bourassa. Those plans fell apart during the 2009 market crash, but Bourassa said he never forgot about it.

“It stayed in our minds, and about two, three years ago, we were kind of looking at the evolution of the technology in baseball, and felt we could put together a world-class entertainment and training baseball/softball facility,” he said.

The Ballpark Louduon includes 70-foot by 14-foot augmented reality batting lanes with both HitTrax and AllStarAce 7000 systems to track, adjust, and improve their hitting with analytics, metrics and statistics, or to play different games like Homerun Derby or simulated games to compete against one another. Pitching lessons are also available along with private party rooms, a patio, and lounge all soon be joined by Home Plate restaurant serving Korean dishes and ballpark food.

Sheriff Michael Chapman threw out a ceremonial first pitch for the ribbon cutting, under an American flag hung by the Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad. The Ballpark Loudoun leaders, the Chamber of Commerce and their partners in the community celebrate the training facility's long-awaited ribbon cutting. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]