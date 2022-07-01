J&L Interiors Award Scholarship to Loudoun Valley Grad

Interior designers and twin sisters Julie Hoffmann and Lori DuVal of J&L Interiors on Tuesday announced Loudoun Valley High School student Kenny Bills as the first recipient of the $5,000 J&L Interiors “Pathways of Design” Scholarship.

“We are delighted to award the 2022 J&L Interiors Pathways of Design Scholar to Kenny Bills, a graduating high school senior at Loudoun Valley High School who will attend VCU Arts this Fall,” Hoffmann stated. “We created this scholarship to help a deserving and promising student in his or her studies and we are so excited for Kenny and his future in the creative arts.”

“Kenny is a talented arts student with a strong academic record and has contributed to the community as an Eagle Scout and through his volunteer work with Group Mission Trips and Workcamps, a weeklong summer retreat where Kenny helped to renovate and repair homes,” DuVal stated.

The J&L Interiors Pathways of Design Scholarship was created to celebrate the company’s 25th business anniversary. The scholarship helps to fund expenses for higher education learning to include trade schools and universities with a preferred interest in a study abroad immersive experience.