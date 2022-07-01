Sterling Teen Charged with Attempted Murder in Triple Shooting

A 17-year-old from Sterling has been charged in connection with the June 11 shooting of three people on North Fillmore Avenue.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was served eight petitions this week and charged with one count of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and four counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The suspect previously was arrested June 13 following a traffic stop in Loudoun County when he was found in possession of a firearm. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and carrying a concealed weapon and has been held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center since that time.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation determined at least one of the victims was targeted during the shooting, rather than a random act. Multiple search warrants have been filed in the case and the vehicle involved in the shooting has been recovered, the agency reported.

Deputies initially responded to the area of North Fillmore Avenue near Fletcher Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. June 11 where a woman was found suffering gunshot wounds. Two additional victims with minor injuries later returned to the scene. All three victims were treated and released at the hospital.

This case remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.