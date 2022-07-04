PHOTO GALLERY: Leesburg Independence Day Parade

Leesburg’s 32nd annual Independence Day parade rolled down King Street on Monday, July 4 with more 60 entries and and floats.

This year, the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club judged Primal Axe’s mobile axe throwing trailer as “Best in Show,” winning this year’s Patriot Cup.

The custom 20-foot trailer includes a fully-enclosed axe-throwing platform with two full size targets. An axe thrower threw axes as the trailer rolled through town decorated in Independence Day regalia.

“It’s our first time here being in the parade and this win is huge,” said Owner Peter Pao. “It’s very exciting and we can’t wait to do more with the community.”

The Patriot Cup will be engraved with their names and placed on display at Leesburg Town Hall, and they will be presented with a certificate of recognition from the Town Council.

The The Patriot Cup competition is sponsored by Loudoun Now.