Bristow Man Dies in Rt. 7 Crash

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday on Rt. 7 near Bluemont.

According to the report, Robert M Gogal, 87, of Bristow, was driving a Toyota Avalon at 12:45 p.m. July 4 when he pulled out of Clayton Hall Road to turn west on Rt. 7. He crossed into the path of an eastbound Hyundai Santa Fe.

Gogal was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A female passenger in his car also was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious.

According to Virginia State Police, it was one of nine fatal crashes in the commonwealth during the July 4th weekend.