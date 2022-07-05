Letter: Kathryn Smith, Leesburg

Editor: I volunteered with the Loudoun County Medical Reserve Corps during the height of the pandemic, so I read with interest the June 30 letter about our COVID policies from Loudoun County Republican Committee Chair Scott Pio.

The policies of our county and commonwealth mirrored policies of most blue states, which were more restrictive than red states, as Mr. Pio indicated, but there was no “discernable upside” to these policies, he wrote. But not mentioned is the biggest upside of all—survival.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Statista and other reporting agencies, Virginia ranks 38 of 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico in total COVID deaths per 100,000 people.

Of the top 10 states with the most COVID deaths per capita, eight are red states; of the bottom 10, eight are blue states. As of June 30, 2022, the number of COVID deaths in Loudoun County is 391, or 0.096% of its population; nationally, Covid deaths is 3% of the U.S. population.

Tragically, the U.S. ranks second in the world in COVID deaths per population, only Brazil has higher, largely because of a weak government response and the prevalence of dis-information and denial by leaders who were trying to avoid “unnecessary … business costs.”

Mr. Pio correctly pointed out a fact about the early variants of the novel coronavirus: children were least likely to become sick and die. But not mentioned is the fact that children still carried the virus and infected older family members—an exceptionally high-risk population making up the vast majority of the 1,000,000+ US deaths from Covid in just two years.

I am a member of that high-risk population, and I may have suffered “financial and mental health damages, but I’m alive. That’s the bottom line.

Kathryn Smith, Leesburg