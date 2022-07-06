Arrest Made in Leesburg Hotel Armed Robbery

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday arrested a 57-year-old man on warrants for robbery, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and eluding following an armed robbery at the Best Western Leesburg Hotel & Conference Center just after 1 a.m. June 22.

Eugene Mitchell was arrested at a Stone Station Terrace residence in Aldie and was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The warrants were obtained by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Leesburg Police thanked the public for helping identify “this armed and dangerous suspect,” and the Sheriff’s Ooffice for the arrest.

Mitchell additionally was charged by the Sheriff’s Office with one count of obtaining identifying information to avoid arrest. Another resident of the Stone Station Terrace home was charged with obstruction of justice and violating conditions of her release from custody, according to the agency.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Taylor at 703-771-4500 or mtaylor1@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP. Leesburg Police Seek Suspect in Hotel Holdup