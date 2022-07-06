‘Coin Challenge’ for Loudoun Educators Returns

By Olivia Ausnehmer

LCPS Challenge Accepted offered a new take on a way to reward teachers, custodians, lunch workers, bus drivers, counselors, librarians, and all other Loudoun County Public Schools employees with discounts and giveaways from Loudoun businesses.

Elizabeth Whitley, founder of the Challenge, and Tori Truesdale, a LCPS Challenge volunteer, are small businesses owners who have spent hours giving teachers recognition, especially during unpredictable and unordinary teaching times during the pandemic. The LCPS Challenge started in 2021 when teachers and staff members were given challenge coins in lieu of bonuses, while higher ups received bonuses totaling $1.6 million.

Since the coins didn’t have monetary value Whitley thought, “What if local businesses provide discounts and giveaways for the coins?”

While the initiative began in response to the challenge coins, the movement has shifted from the negativity surrounding the coins to a more positive tone; challenging businesses and donors to show their appreciation and support for those who care for Loudoun children throughout the school year. Coins are no longer necessary to participate—simply show a current LCPS badge.

Both Whitley and Truesdale are personally connected to Loudoun schools. Whitley is a mother of four and has three kids attending Loudoun schools, and Truesdale graduated from Freedom High School in 2013.

“We would like to see LCPS teachers and staff get paid more, but in the meantime we thought, “what can we do as small business owners to help LCPS teachers and staff? That’s where the origin of this idea came to light,” Truesdale said. “Let’s see if businesses want to pour into these teachers who have done so much for our next generation.”

It turns out, more than 186 Loudoun businesses were as passionate as Whitley and Truesdale when it comes to giving back to those who teach Loudoun’s children.

The annual challenge took place June 20-24, the first full week of school being out to reward Loudoun schools staff members during a time they didn’t need to be working. Some businesses provided discounts for all school employees. Others hosted giveaways, and others did a “first come, first serve” providing free or discounted goods and services for those who claim them first.

“You can easily plan a whole day off of these discounts. You can go somewhere for a free coffee, and then you can go to a free chiropractic adjustment, and then in the afternoon you could go to a free happy hour, and then end the day with The Zone discount,” Whitley said.

Both Whitley and Truesdale are their own bosses, giving them flexibility to give back to their community and advocate for what they believe in—showing appreciation to Loudoun County Public Schools staff who teach the next generations.

“It feels good to do this,” Truesdale said.

LCPS doesn’t sponsor or promote the challenge for the staff, therefore many didn’t know about it. In fact, less than a quarter took advantage of the discounts and free goods and services provided by Loudoun businesses. But Whitley and Truesdale have made it their mission to let teachers and staff know this challenge is for them, to show appreciation for their hard work throughout the school year.

“They can take advantage of these deals and giveaways. It’s a nice little thank you at the end of the year, and a welcome to summer break,” Whitley said.

Next year, the challenge will take place June 12-18, as long as the school calendar doesn’t shift.

Olivia Ausnehmer is a rising junior at Penn State interning at Loudoun Now.