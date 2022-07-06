Leesburg’s Black Shutter Antiques Prepares for Move West

A staple of Leesburg’s historic district for more than 20 years, the Black Shutter Antique Center is winding down its operations in preparation for a move to Stephens City.

The move follows the sale of the historic building at the corner of King and Loudoun streets to a new owner in May.

Barbara Gardner, who co-owns the business with Brenda Kemmerer, said she got into the business the same way many of their 30 client dealers did—looking to keep active and follow her passion after retiring from her government job.

Gardner and Kemmerer were antiques dealers when Judy Hansen started the business in the former Old Baptist Church on Wirt Street in the early 1990s. Gardener said opening an antique center was a dream Hansen followed after leaving her position at AOL in its heyday. But it was difficult to generate foot traffic on the historic district side street and in 1998, she moved to the prominent downtown corner.

When Hansen died a year later, Gardner and Kemmerer stepped in to help run the business and then bought it, transforming from dealers to landlord for a rotating roster of 30 small businesses.

From their corner, with the store open seven days a week, they’ve witnessed the resurgence of downtown Leesburg from a time when there were few visitors to today’s thriving destination. The stores see some 500 visitors on weekends—from locals looking for a statement piece for their entrance hall to members of wedding parties seeking to replace the earrings left at home.

It’s not just the foot traffic that has changed during their time on the corner; the interests of patrons have evolved. If antique centers flourish on 18th century furniture, today’s shoppers are just as passionate about a 1970s vinyl record, or even a seemingly obsolete 8-track tape. And the pandemic brought renewed interest in sewing, giving those 1960s patterns—from mini-skirts to A-line dresses—new life, Gardner said.

With the move, Gardner and Kemmerer will be retiring from ownership of the business, but will continue antiquing with rooms rented in the new place, “Black Shutter West.”

While they’ll miss the customer relationships they’ve built over the years, the owners are optimistic about the new store opening next month in a former People’s Bank building in Stephens City’s historic district.

“We’re going to feel good about being there, like we felt about being here 20 years ago,” Gardener said. “We get a lot of customers from that neck of the woods so they’re excited about us coming.”

“I like to think we can help old town Stephens City perk up the same way Leesburg perked up back in the day,” she added.

Black Shutter’s Leesburg store will be open through July 17. Then begins the big job of dismantling the building’s glass display case and merchandise for the move.

“We had a good journey in this town,” Gardener said, adding it is not the end of their journey. “We’re not closing. We’re picking up the center and moving it to Stephens City. Please come out and see us.”

The Black Shutter Antique Center is located at 1 Loudoun St. SE in Leesburg. Black Shutter West is expected to open in August at 5395 Main St. in Stephens City. Learn more at blackshutterantiques.com.