Letter: Eugene Scheel, Leesburg

Editor: The mural artwork purporting to recognize the “underground railway” in Loudoun County and approved by the Leesburg Town Council last week is not accurate.



There is no record of ferryman Bazil Newman transporting escaping slaves in his Edwards’ Ferry scow.



What does the lettering “Goose Creek” have to do with escaping slaves?



The main route for escaping slaves in Loudoun County was by the sparsely populated Catoctin Mountain, with the Potomac River crossing at the Broken Islands just west of Point of Rocks. Interviews with freedmen mention this route.



The 1793 Fugitive Slave Act insured that escapees needed to maintain distance from unknown people, even in sometimes friendly Pennsylvania and New York. They were not free until they reached Canada.

There Loudoun Museum building is one of Leesburg’s most important structures relating to the Civil War. I would not defile its façade.



Eugene Scheel, Leesburg