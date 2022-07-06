Loudoun Refinances 2013 Bonds, Saving $5M

Loudoun County has sold $64.7 million in general obligation GO refunding bonds at an interest rate of 2.75%. The county received $6.2 million in premium, which was used to reduce the par amount of the bonds, and the proceeds will go into escrow to pay off two outstanding series of General Obligation bonds from 2013.

As a result of the favorable interest rate, the county will save approximately $5 million over the remaining 11-year life of the refinanced bonds.

In advance of the sale, the nation’s top bond rating agencies reaffirmed the county’s triple-A rating on its general obligation bonds. Loudoun County has held the AAA rating from Moody’s since 2004, and AAA from Fitch Ratings and S&P Global since 2005.

More information about Loudoun County finances is online at loudoun.gov/bondratings.