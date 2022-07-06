School Summer Meals Program Expands to High Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools has expanded its free meal pick-up program to 22 sites, including every high school except North Star, the Academies of Loudoun and Heritage High.

The 16 high schools where families will be able to pick up meal kits for their children are Briar Woods, Broad Run, Dominion, Freedom, Independence, John Champe, Lightridge, Loudoun County, Loudoun Valley, Park View, Potomac Falls, Riverside, Rock Ridge, Stone Bridge, Tuscarora and Woodgrove.

Those will join the already announced meal kit pickup sites: Banneker Elementary School, Farmwell Station Middle School, Leesburg Elementary School, Rolling Ridge Elementary School, Sterling Elementary School and Sugarland Elementary School.

The meal kits may be picked up every Monday through Aug. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last. The kits are distributed for children ages 18 and younger, and include breakfast and lunch for seven days.

The school district has adapted its meals program after an unexpected surge in demand this year, expanding from an original five sites and increasing the number of meal kits available.