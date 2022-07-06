Supervisors Pass Long-Debated Rt. 15 Plan

County supervisors have taken a vote years in the making, amending the county’s comprehensive plan to change the vision for Rt. 15 north of Leesburg from a two-lane rural road to one with four-laned, median-divided sections, roundabouts, and a bypass west of the Village of Lucketts.

And, with safety concerns on the road today, they also voted to look for more near-term fixes while those longer-term solutions wait their turn in the county’s capital planning.

Rt. 15 has been the subject of debates over widening and other road work since the early 2000s. Those debates continued up to the moment of the Board of Supervisors’ divided vote Tuesday night. And the debates may continue—the supervisors’ vote only amends the comprehensive plan. Next will come design, engineering, and finding funding for the project, work that could take years or even decades.

But Rt. 15 is now envisioned to eventually include traffic calming, sidewalks and streetscaping in the Village of Lucketts; roundabouts bringing together Montresor Road and Limestone School Road, as well as a roundabout at Spinks Ferry Road and a relocated New Valley Church Road, already under design; widening to four lanes between Battlefield Parkway and Montresor Road; a median strip from Lucketts north to Saint Clair Lane; and a bypass to the west of the village.

Farmers and conservation interests in the area had warned against the bypass going to the west—where it will likely pass through the JK Black Oak Wildlife Sanctuary—and against widening the rural road.

Some argued the bypass and four-lane road would damage the area’s agriculture.

“I understand now that you probably just don’t get it. You don’t understand what a rural community looks like if it isn’t enshrined in a 17th century, Waterdford-esque village,” said Avis Renshaw, owner of Mom’s Apple Pie and Lost Corner Farm. She said, “it happens in very boring and unsexy places like trash collections and volunteer fire stations and Ruritan meetings. It’s what the farming community looks like, and bona fide farming is the very backbone of a rural community.”

She added Lucketts residents “will see their small agriculture businesses and historical ties to the past obliterated with decades-long construction.”

Others argued the four-lane road is not necessary or helpful, or would only push congestion north—the Point of Rocks Bridge is in Maryland, and that state has expressed little interest in widening Rt. 15 over the river and to the north.

“Maryland has no plans of four-laning that stretch from Point of Rocks to [Rt.] 340. They’re not going to do it because they don’t need to do it,” said John Adams, a longtime farmer near Rt. 15. “It’s a safe highway basically because they’ve got wide shoulders, they’ve got good enforcement and it works.”

He said the plans would be “a dagger into the Rural Policy Area of this county.”

And the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy protested putting a possibly four-lane bypass through the wildlife preserve, which is protected by a conservation easement but which the county government could seize by eminent domain. JK Black Oak Property Manager Cornelis Hoogeweg said to date, the conservancy has documented 24 “species of greatest conservation need,” species that are rare or declining.

“As I continue to explore this property, I continue to be amazed by the biodiversity and beauty,” he said.

But people living in the subdivision that have popped up in the corridors over the past several decades said the constant traffic jams affect their lives and safety.

“Most of the roads into the various communities off of Rt. 15, the driver is greeted with a ‘no outlet’ sign. There’s one way to get in, and one way to get out, and that’s on Rt. 15,” said John Midlen of Raspberry Falls. “And if there is an accident to the south of us, we have no means of expeditiously getting to either the emergency room at Lansdowne or the one at Cornwall. Similarly, emergency vehicles can’t get to us.”

“My biggest concern with my mom being 85, and my children, and the rest of my community is, if anyone were to need any medical help, we have been many times stuck on that road—I don’t see how emergency vehicles could even come to us, and that’s a scary thought when you have an elderly person living with you,” said Monique Talbot.

And many of them argued against an eastern bypass option, which they said would divide the community’s residential and commercial areas and possibly pass near Lucketts Elementary School.

“Please protect our children. There are viable alternatives to the west, including one that would please nearly everyone in the audience tonight,” said Robert Dilger.

Supervisors approved that comprehensive plan amendment 6-2-1, with Supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) opposed and Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) absent for the vote.

“An eastern alignment will destroy, in my opinion, the Village of Lucketts, and I think it will go through far too many homes. It will change this area fundamentally as a community,” Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) said.

“The key goal now is to make life safer and better for as many of our residents as we can, and if we are simply pushing the roadblocks farther north, if we could get them north of where our people need a safe passage, that’s a huge win and that is one of the goals of this project,” said Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg).

Supervisors, however, were unanimous on seeking nearer-term solutions, directing county staff members to come back by Oct. 18 with a list of safety improvements that could be done within seven years, to be considered for inclusion in the county’s next Capital Improvement Program.

“I think it’s actually going to be more helpful to these folks than the CPAM [Comprehensive Plan Amendment] part of the motion, because the CPAM stuff isn’t happening, no mater how much support we have up here, for a long time,” Buffington said. “This other stuff, hopefully, will be things that could happen sooner.”

But advancing those plans would likely take some sacrifices and tough decisions. The county’s construction program has a six-year horizon, and typically does not have much room in its budget to spare for accelerating new projects without cutting out others.