Beyond the Pandemic: Loudoun’s Tourism Industry Ahead of the Curve

As area hotels begin to reach pre-pandemic occupancy and rate levels, the Loudoun’s tourism leaders are building on the lessons learned during the past two pandemic years to put the industry back on a trajectory to achieve a $2 billion annual impact.

The Visit Loudoun Board of Directors last month approved a new three-year strategic plan aimed at promoting the experiences that visitors—and local residents—say they want most.

President and CEO Beth Erickson said the organization’s 2020-2022 plan was transformational with its recognition of the value of marketing to the 400,000-plus in-county customers, as well as those coming from afar to visit eastern Loudoun’s restaurants and nightlife and western Loudoun’s wineries, breweries, and natural spaces.

Surveys of visitors, residents and businesses that were conducted to guide the priorities for the next three years found that strategy not only helped support the businesses during the pandemic, but also built a loyalty to Loudoun’s brand as a destination.

Among the key findings were that 82% of visitors were likely to return and 81% would recommend that friends or family visit. Seventy-eight percent of business owners surveyed identified tourism as important. And 70% of residents said they supported tourism in the county.

Erickson said that cross-section of support, while rewarding to those on the frontline, isn’t found in other tourist-oriented communities.

“That is a huge number of any destination,” she said of the resident support tally. “We’re not seeing friction in Loudoun. What we’re seeing is an industry that is thriving and is supported by the community it serves.”

“The past two years have shown us that the travel and hospitality industry is valued by our elected officials. Their support has been incredible. What this survey has done had showed us that we’re also valued by the residents, with 70% of residents supporting tourism. We’ve got a really exciting, vibrant destination that is truly welcoming and is supported by everyone involved,” Erikson said.

The surveys also identified challenges. Visitors are concerned about the distance between destinations, see a need for hotels with more amenities, and want more transportation options. Business owners need affordable housing for their workers. Residents worry that the loss of open space will threaten the success of tourism.

In April, Loudoun’s hotel occupancy rates climbed above 70% for the first time since 2019, outpacing the recovery in other areas of the region. But there is still a big missing piece.

“What has led Loudoun County back to where we are has been leisure, weddings, and sports tournaments,” Erickson said. The business travel that fills rooms Tuesdays through Thursdays has yet to return. “That’s when we’ll know that recovery is in full swing.”

Just as the open spaces brought visitors to Loudoun during the pandemic, this year rising gas prices are expected to drive visitation as residents look for domestic recreational experiences this summer.

“What we know is that visitors are looking for one-of-a-kind experiences they can get here in Loudoun,” Erickson said.

While wineries continue to be the top draw cited by visitors, dining venues, historical sites and music performances rank at the top of their interest list. Erickson noted a recent survey that found 70% of respondents had traveled to a destination specifically to sample craft beverages. And with 5,200 acres under vine or used in beverage production, Loudoun is well situated to serve that market.

Loudoun is not only known as DC’s Wine Country, but it also is Data Center Alley—and Erickson said there may even be some tourism potential there. Not only does her office get calls requesting tours of the highly secure buildings, but at least one couple hoped to exchange marriage vows between rows of servers.

Top 10 Interests

According to a Visit Loudoun survey, these are the top attractions visitors want to see in Loudoun.

Vineyards 66%

Dining 61%

Historic Sites 60%

Museums or Galleries 60%

Gardens or Parks 59%

Music 56%

Scenic Outdoor activities 56%

Shopping 56%

Breweries 48%

Viewing Local Artisan Crafts 42%