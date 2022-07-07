Junior League Donates to JK Community Farm

The Junior League of Northern Virginia has pledged a donation of $2,700 to the JK Community Farm near Purcellville, one of five made to nonprofits around the region totaling $10,000.

The funds will be used to support the construction of four bio-intensive raised beds for food education and nutrient dense produce production along with up to 75 volunteer hours at the farm that provides fresh produce to food pantries around the region.

Other organizations receiving donations are the Arcadia Farm in Alexandria, Bridges to Independence in Arlington, Keen Greater DC in Arlington, and ALIVE! in Alexandria.

Since 1958, the organization has raised more than $2 million dollars to implement more than 35 community programs in Northern Virginia and provided hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in support of area nonprofits.

Learn more at jlnv.org