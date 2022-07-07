Leesburg’s Crescent District Policies Get New Review

The Leesburg Town Council is taking a new look at the Crescent District Master Plan policies that were adopted in 2006 to guide the potential redevelopment of 225 acres east and south of the historic district.

The action follows the extensive debate over the application to rezone the Virginia Village shopping center property into a mixed-use development designed to meet the Crescent District requirements.

According to the resolution approved June 28, the council is seeking to “ensure the policies reflect the current needs of the community to promote a thriving, sustainable, and desirable mixed-use district.”

The council directed the staff to create a work plan to review the master plan’s guiding principles, as well as policies governing density, form, and heights; land uses; affordable housing; zoning mechanisms; public investment; public input, outreach; graphics, sketches, illustrations, and visuals; feasibility analysis; and fiscal analysis.

The staff is expected to report back with a projected review schedule and funding request. Long-Term Crescent District Fixes Will Wait