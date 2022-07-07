Letter: Bob Ohneiser, Lucketts

Editor: My family now resides a couple of miles west of Rt. 15. We think of ourselves as part of Taylorstown, part of Lucketts and part of Leesburg but the truth is we are in a mostly rural area with very little state or county provided infrastructure.

The dead-end lane we used to live on in Ashburn Village had wider streets, underground utilities, snow and garbage removal, and actual VDOT maintenance. This regularly clogged and proven dangerous interstate highway is being kept from being improved by so many illegitimate efforts it is sad to watch.

Lucketts has no infrastructure nor is it a village under any reasonable definition. Two mobile home parks, an antique store and a gas station does not equal a village.

Locals blame Maryland and their residents for the congestion, forgetting that the federal government has exclusive jurisdiction over interstate commerce issues, which the Point of Rocks Bridge is regardless which state controls the Potomac River. All of this is worsened by the Commonwealth of Virginia obviously wanting income tax paying residents not commuters to jobs in Virginia from other states.

VDOT refuses to reduce this congestion even claiming it forgot how to deploy a functioning light at the non-functioning Whites Ferry intersection, which significantly contributes to the congestion by stopping north/south traffic even though very few ever come from Whites Ferry Road.

The most obvious interim solution would be to ask the federal transportation department to install a two-lane bridge where the ferry used to run with a real circle instead of the dysfunctional light.

The question that needs to be asked is: Why not?

Why aren’t your federal elected representatives actively working to resolve this instead of pandering for re-election on an hourly basis. Why does our Democratic majority Board of Supervisors refuse to call out the inaction of our federal officials to even put meetings together for long term-planning purposes? The northern areas of Loudoun pay enough property taxes to at least get some recognition from elected officials that, as an interstate boundary county, there are some special needs that shouldn’t be ignored due to pedantic, selfish and inexcusable views by Richmond protectionists and local partisanship.

November can’t come soon enough to start fixing this.



Bob Ohneiser, Lucketts