Supervisors Approve Lovettsville’s Southern Annexation

The plan to expand the town boundary to take in the 1.7-acre West End Motors property and the 27-acre One Family Brewing Co. tract cleared another hurdle Tuesday.

The Board of Supervisors approved a resolution endorsing the boundary line change.

“I’ve met with one of the owners who’s going to build a facility there and a brewery and an event place, but largely stay in balance with the rural area,” said Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) before the vote. “Much of it will be in crop development, but also the water and sewer needed too many wells to be drilled.”

The Town Council adopted a similar resolution last month.

The final step is for a Circuit Court judge to sign off on the annexation.