10 Loudoun School Names Under Further Review for Possible Racist Ties

Working in collaboration with the Black History Committee, Friends of Thomas Balch Library and History Matters LLC, the School Board has been reviewing the names of schools in the county in an effort to combat systematic racism.

The review found that none of the schools in Loudoun County were named after Confederate leaders. However, they have determined that 10 schools need to have a closer look. The list includes four named for people and six named for places.

It includes; Francis Hazel Reid Elementary School, Mercer Middle School, Belmont Ridge Middle School, Belmont Station Elementary School, Seldens Landing Elementary School, Sully Elementary School, Hutchison Farms Elementary School, Ball’s Bluff Elementary School, Emerick Elementary School and John Champe High School.

The schools were named between 1967 and 2012.

In June 2020, the Loudoun County School Board began talks on an action plan to combat systematic racism and LCPS staff began a school-by-school name review.

This included renaming the Loudoun County High School mascot, which was formally changed to the Captains on September 2, 2020.

In July of that year, then-Governor Ralph Northam wrote a letter to school boards across the state asking them to “evaluate the history behind school names.” He said it was time to “change school names and mascots that memorialize Confederate leaders or sympathizers.”

“When our public schools are named after individuals who advanced slavery and systemic racism, and we allow those names to remain on school property, we tacitly endorse their values as our own. This is no longer acceptable,” Northam said.

In November 2021, the work continued when the School Board asked the Black History Committee to review several school names in the county.

Under a contract with the school division, History Matters LLC has been researching all school names that had not previously been researched through the naming selection process or other historical evaluation.

History Matters has also been reviewing facilities to determine if any were named for Confederate leaders or Confederate causes. Additionally, they are reviewing facilities that may have been named for people who lived in the 17th, 18th or 19th centuries when slavery was a fundamental part of the economic, cultural and political systems in Northern Virginia and to look at any facilities to see if they were named after anyone or a movement that promoted or implemented racial segregation laws in the state during the Jim Crow Era and the Massive Resistance Era.

For this review, History Matters defines the Massive Resistance period between 1954 and 1959. In 1954 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled racial segregation was unconstitutional in the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka et al. In 1956 white Virginians led by U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd Sr. began a coordinated strategy of ‘Massive Resistance’ to defend racial segregation laws and to oppose the integration of public schools.

A work session will be held in early fall for the School Board and the Black History Committee to discuss the recommendations of the Committee from the Phase 1 and 2 reviews. For the review, schools were divided into three phases; phase 1 included school names with a potential association with the research criteria, phase 2 included schools named after people and phase 3 included all other schools many of which have been named for places, ideas or inanimate objects.