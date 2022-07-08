10 Loudoun School Names Under Further Review for Possible Racist Ties
Working in collaboration with the Black History Committee, Friends of Thomas Balch Library and History Matters LLC, the School Board has been reviewing the names of schools in the county in an effort to combat systematic racism.
The review found that none of the schools in Loudoun County were named after Confederate leaders. However, they have determined that 10 schools need to have a closer look. The list includes four named for people and six named for places.
It includes; Francis Hazel Reid Elementary School, Mercer Middle School, Belmont Ridge Middle School, Belmont Station Elementary School, Seldens Landing Elementary School, Sully Elementary School, Hutchison Farms Elementary School, Ball’s Bluff Elementary School, Emerick Elementary School and John Champe High School.
The schools were named between 1967 and 2012.
In June 2020, the Loudoun County School Board began talks on an action plan to combat systematic racism and LCPS staff began a school-by-school name review.
This included renaming the Loudoun County High School mascot, which was formally changed to the Captains on September 2, 2020.
In July of that year, then-Governor Ralph Northam wrote a letter to school boards across the state asking them to “evaluate the history behind school names.” He said it was time to “change school names and mascots that memorialize Confederate leaders or sympathizers.”
“When our public schools are named after individuals who advanced slavery and systemic racism, and we allow those names to remain on school property, we tacitly endorse their values as our own. This is no longer acceptable,” Northam said.
In November 2021, the work continued when the School Board asked the Black History Committee to review several school names in the county.
Under a contract with the school division, History Matters LLC has been researching all school names that had not previously been researched through the naming selection process or other historical evaluation.
History Matters has also been reviewing facilities to determine if any were named for Confederate leaders or Confederate causes. Additionally, they are reviewing facilities that may have been named for people who lived in the 17th, 18th or 19th centuries when slavery was a fundamental part of the economic, cultural and political systems in Northern Virginia and to look at any facilities to see if they were named after anyone or a movement that promoted or implemented racial segregation laws in the state during the Jim Crow Era and the Massive Resistance Era.
For this review, History Matters defines the Massive Resistance period between 1954 and 1959. In 1954 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled racial segregation was unconstitutional in the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka et al. In 1956 white Virginians led by U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd Sr. began a coordinated strategy of ‘Massive Resistance’ to defend racial segregation laws and to oppose the integration of public schools.
A work session will be held in early fall for the School Board and the Black History Committee to discuss the recommendations of the Committee from the Phase 1 and 2 reviews. For the review, schools were divided into three phases; phase 1 included school names with a potential association with the research criteria, phase 2 included schools named after people and phase 3 included all other schools many of which have been named for places, ideas or inanimate objects.
7 thoughts on “10 Loudoun School Names Under Further Review for Possible Racist Ties”
Loudoun County Public Schools are the laughing stock of the nation between the Board’s arresting dissenting parents, bathroom sexual assaults, and LOW test scores. This is what the Board is fixated on?
This kind of racist focus, instead of academics, is why I sent my children to private schools and another reason why taxpayer dollars need to follow the students.
Good grief is our school board the worst of the worst. Test scores are dropping. Kids are being left behind even though the school system pushes them forward (for federal cash). Teachers are overworked and underpaid. Schools are overcrowded. There isn’t enough teachers or substitute teachers. I can go on an on. But this is the big issue they are focused on? And what happens when they change the school names (likely all to be named after black historical figures, or named Obama 1, Obama 2, etc.) – the school board will be patting themselves on their backs as social justice warriors who think that they solved racism in this county. VOTE THESE CLOWNS OUT before they waste more and more of our taxpayer money while all of our children (white, black, brown, gay, straight) are being left behind and ill-prepared for what the real world will be offering to them.
LCPS condoned segregation throughout the 60s. Folks would protest that outrageous situation & get shunned. I’m glad LCPS finally is doing the right thing. I never felt comfortable with glorifying Ball’s Bluff. Abraham & Mary Lincoln lost their dear friend Colonel Baker in that battle. (They named a son after him.) I won’t shed a tear if the name “Ball’s Bluff” for an elementary school falls by the wayside. Happy Summer Loudoun!
Loudoun Democrats: “Let’s make sure we erase the history of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.”
Also Loudoun Democrats: “Let’s paint a mural on our museum that has nothing to do with people, places or events that took place in Loudoun County.”
If Loudoun Democrats hadn’t fought tooth and nail for segregation back in the day we wouldn’t have to worry about all the names they assigned to honor racist, segregationist Virginia Democrats.
Doesn’t it appear that the ones wanting this review are modern day racists?
“Additionally, they are reviewing facilities that may have been named for people who lived in the 17th, 18th or 19th centuries…”
This is how our local government spends our money and time we pay them for — looking up people from the 1600’s to see if they fit in today’s world. Where’s the committee on fixing our dangerous and overburdened roads? Where’s the committee to clean up the garbage on the roads? Where’s the committee to address falling test scores? Where’s the committee to address the reason there’s a sexual predator enabler in charge at Education Ct? Where’s the committee to help lower inflation? The committee on inefficiencies in county government? Where?
We have the worst possible people in charge at the worst possible time. Our elected public servants are completely unhinged. They exist in an alternate universe from regular folks.
I’m curious as to how Francis Hazel Reid’s name, the beloved Miss Fannie, who served For so many years at the Loudoun Times-Mirror, came to be questioned as a name associated with systemic racism. In my 20+ years of association with her at the L T-M, that is not something that I would attach to her.