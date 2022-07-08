Crosstrail Blvd. Ribbon Cutting Set July 26

Loudoun County will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a segment of Crosstrail Boulevard from Kincaid Boulevard to Russell Branch Parkway on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m.

The four-lane, median-divided road provides a connection from Sycolin Road near Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park to Route 7. It also offers an alternate route to Battlefield Parkway and Cochran Mill Road.

It will also serve as an alternate route to both Battlefield Parkway to the north and Cochran Mill Road to the south, and is expected to improve access to Loudoun Soccer’s facility and the Loudoun United soccer stadium.

The project also includes a new foot bridge over the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park, a trail connection between the W&OD Trail and Crosstrail Boulevard, a bridge over Tuscarora Creek and five stormwater retention facilities.

Crosstrail Boulevard will next be extended beyond Sycolin Road to link to the Dulles Greenway interchange at Shreve Mill Road. Work is expected to begin in 2024.

The ribbon cutting will take place near the intersection with Russell Branch Parkway, around 1614 Village Market Boulevard SE in Leesburg. The road is scheduled to open the week of Aug. 1.

More information is online at loudoun.gov/crosstrailblvd.