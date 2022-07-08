Crosstrail Blvd. Ribbon Cutting Set July 26
Loudoun County will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a segment of Crosstrail Boulevard from Kincaid Boulevard to Russell Branch Parkway on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m.
The four-lane, median-divided road provides a connection from Sycolin Road near Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park to Route 7. It also offers an alternate route to Battlefield Parkway and Cochran Mill Road.
It will also serve as an alternate route to both Battlefield Parkway to the north and Cochran Mill Road to the south, and is expected to improve access to Loudoun Soccer’s facility and the Loudoun United soccer stadium.
The project also includes a new foot bridge over the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park, a trail connection between the W&OD Trail and Crosstrail Boulevard, a bridge over Tuscarora Creek and five stormwater retention facilities.
Crosstrail Boulevard will next be extended beyond Sycolin Road to link to the Dulles Greenway interchange at Shreve Mill Road. Work is expected to begin in 2024.
The ribbon cutting will take place near the intersection with Russell Branch Parkway, around 1614 Village Market Boulevard SE in Leesburg. The road is scheduled to open the week of Aug. 1.
More information is online at loudoun.gov/crosstrailblvd.
3 thoughts on “Crosstrail Blvd. Ribbon Cutting Set July 26”
It’s a new road opening. Just open it for heaven’s sake. The BoS members want to get credit for anything that happens in this county. Oh great, you had to build/extend a road because you allowed developers to shove more housing units in an area that didn’t have the infrastructure to support. But yes, let’s take a photo of me cutting a nice ribbon to show how much I am doing for this county…..**eyeroll**
I’m glad that this link is nearing completion, but must mention that “Crosstrail Boulevard will next be extended beyond Sycolin Road to link to the Dulles Greenway interchange at Shreve Mill Road.”
That means more traffic for the Shreve Mill / Evergreen Mills intersection where the gentleman just died. What will VDOT or the BoS do to fix that? Answer: nothing.
Oh boy! A good ole’ Ribbon Cuttin’! All the politicians, including many who had nothing to do with this, will be there to take the credit.