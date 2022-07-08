Joint Committee to Study School Gardens, Safe Walks to School

The Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board Committee will dive deeper into both school gardens and safe walkways to schools, pending approval from the School Board.

The panel, which includes members of both boards, has no staff support or budget of its own and its agenda is set by the mutual agreement of the two elected bodies. County supervisors approved the additions to its agenda on July 5; the School Board is expected to vote Aug. 9.

The joint committee voted to ask the two boards to make the additions to the work plan on June 6. If the School Board approves, school staff members are expected to come back to the committee in September with a plan for improving school gardens, cost estimates, and a plan for assistance with summer maintenance of the spaces.

“One of the things we determined was that school gardens are not universally available, and present several problems for schools that do not have them, specifically the maintenance of the gardens over breaks,” said Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run), who co-chairs the joint committee with School Board Chairman Jeff Morse (Dulles).

The discussions spring out of a push from the joint committee to offer more agricultural education in the schools.

In November, the county transportation staff would be expected to come back with discussion and options on safe walking paths to schools and solutions to concerns from the community like missing crosswalks and sidewalks. They noted there may also be grant funding available to support improvements.

Supervisors voted 8-0-1 to add the two topics to the joint committee’s work plan, with Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) absent.