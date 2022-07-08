Loudoun Jazz Society Awards First Scholarship

The Loudoun Jazz Society has realized a goal it has had since its founding in 2018; awarding a $1,000 scholarship to Broad Run High School graduate William Hamman, a tenor sax player and rising freshman at William Paterson University.

The scholarship was presented during the June Loudoun Jazz jam session at ChefScape.

Hamman started studying music in middle school, playing saxophone in the school band. He gravitated towards jazz and cites Dexter Gordon, Stan Getz, Antônio Carlos Jobim and Grover Washington Jr. as influences.

Hamman said he’s grateful for his father’s unending support and encouragement, and for his many encouraging teachers; including private instructors Elijah Jamal Balbed and James Sivard, Paul Pieper of the Jazz Workshop in Tyson’s, his high school director Eric Banks, and directors of the Bethesda Blues and Jazz Youth Orchestra Kenny Rittenhouse, Bob Murad, and the late Fred Foss.