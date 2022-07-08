Rebellion Holds Ribbon Cutting In Leesburg

Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen, downtown Leesburg’s long-awaited new restaurant and bourbon bar, held its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

The restaurant brings together smoked meats and handmade sauces, twists on American classics, a third-floor members-only cigar lounge, rare bourbons, creative cocktails and celebrity chef Declan Horgan at the corner of King and Market Streets.

The crowd for the ribbon cutting (and Friday afternoon drinks) both packed the restaurant and spilled out onto King and Market Streets.

Browse the menu and learn more at eatatrebellion.com. New on the Corner: Rebellion Brings Chef Declan Horgan To Leesburg’s Downtown