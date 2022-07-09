Leesburg Woman Faces Felony Charges After Pursuit 

A 28-year-old Leesburg woman faces multiple charges following a July 8 pursuit during which she allegedly struck several vehicles, including a Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Friday afternoon attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Nicole R. Robinson, 28, in the area of Clubhouse Drive.

She fled, striking three parked vehicles as well as a Sheriff’s Office vehicle. The pursuit continued onto Rt. 15 where she allegedly caused a crash near Battlefield Parkway before her vehicle became disabled a short distance later. The Leesburg Police Department assisted with the incident.

Robinson was treated and released from a local hospital and then was charged with felony eluding, five counts of hit and run, and one count of obstruction of justice. She was also served on the felony probation violation.

Robinson was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.