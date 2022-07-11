Ashburn Massage Therapist Charged with Sex Offenses

A 20-year-old massage therapist was arrested July 7 and charged with sex offenses he allegedly committed while performing massages on two female victims at a business in Ashburn. Detectives believe there are potential additional victims.

Patrick Erlandsen of Leesburg was charged following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit into two incidents reported at the NOW Massage on Thorndike Street in the One Loudoun neighborhood. The first incident was reported July 2 and occurred the previous day. The second incident occurred on July 7.

He faces two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of attempted object sexual penetration

Investigators are seeking potential additional victims who have not come forward and are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective L. Sayre at 703-777-1021.

Erlandsen was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

