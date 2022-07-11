Loudoun Supervisors Consider EV Charging at Public Buildings

County supervisors are aiming for electric vehicle charging stations at public buildings—but they’re still working out which ones.

The county board on July 5 pressed pause on a plan to bringing charging stations first to many county offices like the government center in Leesburg, the Sheriff’s Office headquarters, and other administration buildings. The first phase also includes some more public-facing facilities like Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, the Claude Moore Recreation Center and some libraries, but the plan does not include any park-and-ride lots, senior centers or most other public-facing facilities until the second of three phases.

Supervisors were set to move ahead based on that phasing with a vote on the consent agenda, for items passed as a group without discussion during board meetings, on July 5 until Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) raised those concerns. He pointed out the county’s plan to electrify parts of its own fleet is still being developed.

“We know how difficult it’s going to be to actually acquire those for county vehicles. Rather than be completely focused on county vehicles, we should be focused on the public who’s already driving electric cars all over the place,” he said.

Other supervisors agreed. Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said the intent was never to serve only the county fleet. Although Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said publicly-available chargers may not be usable to county vehicles.

“If we choose some of the locations here that allow public connection to electric vehicles, you run, I think, a really genuine risk that there will be no slots for county vehicles, that the public will use all of those slots,” he said.

Department of General Services Director Ernie Brown said in concept the charging stations would roll out in sync with the new electric fleet vehicles, with administrative vehicles—typically common consumer cars—the easiest to procure in electric models. He said the first electric vehicles aren’t expected to come into the county fleet until around Fiscal Year 2026, which runs July 2025 to June 2026.