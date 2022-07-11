Loudoun Supervisors Hurry Rt. 690 Safety Work Ahead of New Interchange

County supervisors have approved plans for several safety improvements along Hillsboro Road, hoping to have those in place before the road’s planned interchange with Rt. 7 is complete and puts more traffic on the two-lane road.

A safety study of Rt. 690, Hillsboro Road, found crashes were most common north of Koerner Lane, north of Ashbury Church Road, north of Gallop Lane and by Allder School Road and the Woodgrove High School campus. The most serious crashes were near Gallop Lane. The study also recommended a number of improvements such as installing a “safety edge” eliminating a sharp drop-off along the shoulder of the road, additional signage and striping, and clearing some vegetation. Altogether it is expected to cost around $160,000.

Supervisors voted to get fund the Hillsboro Road safety work immediately, rather than wait for annual capital budget talks next spring.

“Something this small, we talked with staff, they have the funding in the traffic calming contingency account,” Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said. “Let’s just transfer it and implement these safety changes so it gets done before the new interchange happens.”

Construction on the new interchange is expected to begin in 2023, and anticipated to take 36-48 months to complete, according to the county staff.

Supervisors voted unanimously to fund the safety improvements on June 21.