Special Grand Jury Probe into Loudoun Schools to Continue

A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge on Monday ruled that the work of a special grand jury convened to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools may continue its work.

The panel was convened in April at the request of Attorney General Jason Miyares as his office investigates the school division’s handling of a sexual assault scandal in which a student charged with an assault at one school was transferred to another school where a second assault occurred. The investigation was requested by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in an executive order signed on his first day in office.

The School Board filed for an injunction to halt the grand jury’s work, arguing that the investigation violates the School Board’s constitutional authority to govern and that state law does not allow the governor or the attorney general to convene that special grand jury.

While Judge James E. Plowman ruled that claims of sovereign immunity and case law establishing the school division’s supervisory authority may limit the scope of the panel’s work, he said the school division’s claims that students and employees face irreparable harm if the grand jury continues were not an adequate reason to stop it. He said the division can’t claim irreparable harm to third parties.

Plowman said it was too soon to predict whether the special grand jury’s work would involve civil or criminal matters. And he said the School Board doesn’t know whether the panel will issue a report or if it will be favorable or negative, and that the report would not be binding on the School Board.

Monday’s hearing was two-fold in purpose. Judge Plowman first had to rule on a petition by the Attorney General’s Office to close the injunction hearing to the public and then to rule on the injunction.

In court Monday, Deputy Attorney General Steven Popps said the motion to close the hearing was filed out of an abundance of caution. However, because they had filed other motions under seal to keep the information confidential, they would not object to a public hearing if the judge determined to keep it open.

Plowman ruled to keep the hearing open.

Miyares did not attend the hearing but issued a video statement following Plowman’s ruling.

“We are pleased with the court’s ruling dismissing the School Board’s complaint and affirming Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number Four. This is a win for parents and students across the Commonwealth. I will never stop fighting for justice and to protect the families of Loudoun County, and the commonwealth,” he said.

The school division, through spokesman Wayde Byard, said it may appeal the ruling to allow the special grand jury to continue.

“While Loudoun County Public Schools does not agree with all of the rulings Judge Plowman issued earlier today, it appreciates the Court’s thoughtfulness in addressing these complex matters. LCPS is currently considering all available legal options, but has not made any final decisions at this point,” the statement reads.

Supporters and critics of the School Board also attended Monday’s hearing.

Katie Smith, a Loudoun resident, showed up outside the courthouse with friends to show their support for the School Board.

“We are not here to oppose the grand jury. We are interested to hear what happens first-hand. Too often it’s tainted or political or negative and you have to filter through all the rhetoric. Many times, what is being said about the School Board and the school system is negative. We wanted to find out for ourselves. The grand jury investigation is going to get to the bottom of this. Everyone wants that. We want to know the truth and feel secure with our elected officials,” Smith said.

Tammy Cummins, a Loudoun County resident for 40 years, said, “they are persecuting the School Board unjustly. They’ve got good intent. They have made some mistakes, but they aren’t evil people. None of them have bad intentions.”

Scott Smith, the father of the a sexual assault victim in school, spoke after the hearing. “Ziegler straight up lied. You don’t need a court or a judge to prove that,” he said.

Jessica Smith, the mother, said, “We must stand up. Students need to be safe at school.”