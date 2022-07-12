Leesburg Police Searching for Assault Suspect

The Leesburg Police Department is searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a Monday night attack on two victims at a Fort Evans Road apartment complex.

According to the report, police dispatchers received a call shortly after 10 p.m. July 11 reporting an assault in the parking lot. Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple lacerations. They determined that several suspects had fled prior to their arrival. Officers rendered aid to the victim until he was transported a hospital for treatment of injuries described as life-threatening.

A second victim, also an adult male, fled the attack and went to the Leesburg Police Department. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious.

Police obtained warrants charging Marcos Sorto Argueta, 18, of Leesburg, with two felony counts of aggravated malicious wounding. Anyone who believes that they see Sorto Argueta should not approach him and should immediately dial 911. A second person of interest, believed to be a juvenile, has been identified and the investigation continues, according to the agency.

Through the investigation it has been determined that the assault appears to be a targeted attack, according to the report.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information regarding Marcos Sorto Argueta’s location or who has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Taylor at 703-771-4500 or at mtaylor1@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information may be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.