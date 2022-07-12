Lollobrigido Indicted in Wife’s Murder

A Loudoun grand jury on Monday indicted Peter J. Lollobrigido for first-degree murder and six other criminal charges stemming from two brutal attacks he allegedly committed on his wife—the second one fatal.

He is charged with two counts of abduction by force and two counts of assault and battery of the family member in connection with a July 21, 2022, assault that left his wife, 44-year-old Regina Redman-Lollobrigido, covered in bruises, according to prior court testimony.

Lollobrigido was out on bond on those domestic abuse charges on Sept. 19, 2021, when he allegedly went to his wife’s apartment and beat her to death with a hammer. He is charged with murder, malicious wounding, and violation of a protective order in that case.

The cases will be set for trial in Loudoun County Circuit Court. Man Charged with Killing Wife with Hammer Heads Toward Trial