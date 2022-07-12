Loudoun’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Planning Begins

Twelve days into fiscal year 2023, the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee is scheduled to hold its first talks on the fiscal year 2024 budget.

County budget staff members continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic and Loudoun’s changing landscape. Revenue estimates so far in advance are very rough and very conservative, but the budget staff expects the business property tax, particularly on computer equipment such as in data centers, will not be as strong a source of growth next year, and there is a possibility the board will have to trim new spending or raise taxes.

Meanwhile, representatives from parks and recreation and Loudoun Transit will be updating supervisors as their revenues stabilize from pandemic disruptions.

Supervisors are also discussing whether to fund schools differently in the future, such as by giving the school system a set percentage of local tax funding.

Loudoun’s economic outlook remains generally positive, but the county’s purchasing power could be hurt by high inflation.